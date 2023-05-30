Subhas Chandra Bose's kin has refuted Randeep Hooda’s claim that the freedom fighter was inspired by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. "Savarkar was a great personality, a freedom fighter, but Savarkar's ideology and the ideology of Netaji were diametrically opposite," said Bose's family member to India Today. To note, Hooda is all set to play the role of Savarkar in his next Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Bengali Actress Swastika Mukherjee Slams Randeep Hooda’s Patriotic Film for False Information.

Watch Video:

Bose family refutes actor Randeep Hooda’s claim that Neta Ji was ‘inspired’ by Savarkar. #ReporterDiary | (@Journo_Rajesh) pic.twitter.com/xgFrEK4oNg — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 29, 2023

