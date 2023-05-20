Uorfi Javed slams directed Vivek Agnihotri and expressed her displeasure over Agnihotri's remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's grand appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Uorfi took to her Twitter account and re-shared Agnihotri’s tweet slamming the ‘costume slaves’ and wrote, “Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye this!" Previously, The Kashmir Files director shared a picture of the former Miss World from the gala event along with a note on 'costume slaves'. Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in Sophie Couture Gown at the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Check Out Uorfi's Post Here:

Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi ! https://t.co/QQcPwTvn5g — Uorfi (@uorfi_) May 19, 2023

