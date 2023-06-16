Good News for Kiara Advani's fans. According to reports, Kiara Advani will join Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy film War 2. Ever since the news about Ayan Mukerji directing War 2 hit online, fans have been waiting to know more about it, especially the cast. Now, it will be really exciting to see Kiara in this universe, perform some kick-ass action and make the audience say awww-some! War 2: Jr NTR to Make His Bollywood Debut with Hrithik Roshan’s Action-Thriller – Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr to be Joined by Kiara Advani in 'War 2' https://t.co/FojBVO84nG — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2023

