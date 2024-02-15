Shah Rukh Khan attended the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14. During his interaction with Richard Quest, the superstar was questioned about his plans for crossovers, to which he revealed that he had never been offered any substantial work. The Dunki actor was quoted as saying, “I have said this honestly but no one believes it, so I am gonna say it again. No one has ever offered me any work crossover of substance. I may have had conversations with people. I know a lot of lovely people from the West, English and American film industry, but nobody has offered me any good work.” Following the event, Richard shared a selfie with King Khan and expressed his disappointment upon discovering that SRK had never been offered a ‘suitable role’ in Hollywood. Richard stated, “He said he’d never been offered a suitable #hollywood role. Gosh. What a loss!” Shah Rukh Khan Thinks He is Better Off as James Bond Baddie and Not Agent 007; Also Reveals Why He Rejected Slumdog Millionaire.

Richard Quest With Shah Rukh Khan

Totally fascinated by @iamsrk and his great answers. Esp his impression of James Bond! He said he’d never been offered a suitable #hollywood role. Gosh. What a loss! pic.twitter.com/xkOG94wfwE — Richard Quest (@richardquest) February 14, 2024

