Apart from being a star, B-town diva Raveena Tandon is a dedicated green environmentalist. To mark World Environment Day on June 5, Raveena took to Instagram, wished everyone. She shared few pictures and wrote, "दश कूप समा वापी, दशवापी समोह्नद्रः। दशह्नद समः पुत्रों, दशपुत्रो समो द्रमुः। One step is equal to ten wells, one pond is equal to ten stepwells, one son is equal to ten ponds and one tree is equal to ten sons. .. On this world Environment Day . Pledge to make this planet a healthier , geeener planet for our future generations.. each living thing was made on this planet for a reason and we are driving them into extinction .. let’s help in our own little or whatever way to make this air breathable, water drinkable and life sustainable for our future generations . माता भूमिः पुत्रोऽहं पृथिव्याः।" World Environment Day: Allu Arjun Says, 'Lets Do Our Small Bit' (View Post).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

