Varun Dhawan has addressed the recent criticism over his playful interactions with female co-stars, including Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt after viral videos showed him kissing Kiara on the cheek and touching Alia's belly at public events. Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, Varun defended his actions as "harmless fun," emphasising that his playful behaviour is not gender-specific and extends to both male and female co-stars. “It was planned. Both Kiara and I posted that clip. It was for a digital cover, and they wanted some movement and action, so we planned that,” Varun said. On Kiara’s surprised reaction, he praised her acting skills, stating it was not an unplanned moment. Varun also reacted to the viral video with Alia Bhatt, where he was seen touching her belly at a live event. “I did it in fun. It wasn’t flirting. We’re friends,” he said. He assured that there was no ill intent behind the gesture, describing it as a playful moment between friends. ‘I’m Glad It Hasn’t Affected You’: Varun Dhawan Responds to Nutritionist’s Fact Check on His Black Coffee and Gut Health Statement.

Varun Dhawan Reacts to Allegations of Touching Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani Without Consent

Video of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani

This kiss is so soft 🤌❤️🥰 Kiara Varun 😂❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/T1ilUgKF3v — kavya (@rashee_14) January 28, 2024

Video of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

1st video: Varun Dhawan asking Alia Bhatt before keeping his hand on his waist while posing for a photoshoot. 2nd video: Varun asking Shraddha Kapoor her permission before lifting her up in a show. You are saying this guy har@sses his costars? Really?pic.twitter.com/4nPH32bMoK — Annesha (@ApnaaVarun) April 3, 2023

