Dua Lipa’s Mumbai concert left fans in awe as she performed a mashup of her hit song “Levitating” with the iconic Bollywood track “Woh Ladki Jo” from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Baadshah. A newly surfaced video from the concert shows Dua Lipa mirroring Shah Rukh Khan’s classic dance moves from the song, blending them seamlessly with her performance. The clip, shared by a fan, highlights the perfect synchronisation of her steps with SRK’s, paying a special tribute to the Bollywood superstar. Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert 2024: Singer Delights Fans With Mashup of ‘Levitating’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ (Watch Videos).

Dua Lipa x Shah Rukh Khan

No way Dua Lipa did the exact SRK steps during the “Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo”❗️#DuaLipa #ShahRukhKhan #Levitating pic.twitter.com/vZQktKD7Vg — Neel Joshi (@iamn3el) December 1, 2024

