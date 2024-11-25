At Diljit Dosanjh’s recent Pune concert, a heartwarming moment stole the spotlight as a fan proposed to his girlfriend onstage after 13 years of being together. In a now-viral Instagram clip, the man is seen going down on one knee with Dosanjh singing in the background. The audience cheered as she said yes, and the man kissed her hand before embracing her, which only drew louder applause. Dosanjh joined in the celebration, shaking the man’s hand and hugging his fiancée. The couple shared that they had been dating for 13 years, and this heartfelt moment left the crowd in awe, earning heartfelt cheers and applause. Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Concert in Mumbai, Influencer Pranks Pune Fans With Dramatic Impersonation; Internet Calls Him ‘Diljit From Meesho’ (Watch Video).

Fan Proposes to Girlfriend at Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert

