Steve Guttenberg, the 66-year-old actor known for his roles in Police Academy and Three Men and a Baby, stepped up to assist first responders during the Los Angeles wildfires. Living in Pacific Palisades, Guttenberg actively helped evacuate residents and their pets from the affected area. Speaking to KTLA, he shared, “So we’re trying to clear Palisades Drive and I’m walking up there as far as I can moving cars. There are families up there, there are pets up there. There are people that really need help.” Guttenberg joined many volunteers supporting first responders in their efforts to manage the devastating wildfires sweeping through Southern California. 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Miles Teller and Many Other Hollywood Celebrities’ Homes Burnt Down.

Steve Guttenberg Steps Up To Evacuate Pacific Palisades Residents

Steve Guttenberg…hero of the #PalisadesFire staying back helping move cars for fire trucks to get through pic.twitter.com/3B8gu9FUpb — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 8, 2025

