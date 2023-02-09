Recently the trailer for Air, an upcoming biopic about how the legendary partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike was released. Directed by Ben Affleck, the movie will explore what happened behind the curtains in the sportswear industry before the iconic Air Jordan brand became part of basketball history worldwide. Air stars Matt Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan. Air: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Starrer Real-Life Drama To Hit Theatres on April 5.

Check The Trailer Which Was Released:

