Amber Heard's sister Whitney recently came out in support of her after Johnny Depp appeared at the VMAs as the moon man mascot. On her Instagram story, she wrote "@MTV You're disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters... #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD". Amber Heard Opens Up About Negative Social Media Coverage, Says ‘Johnny Depp Is a Beloved Character’.

View Tweet Here:

Amber Heard's sister Whitney slams MTV for having Johnny Depp appear at the #VMAs as the moonman: “You're disgusting and clearly desperate!” pic.twitter.com/rcsvnndc09 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2022

