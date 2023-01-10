The new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania featured all the action one would expect from a Marvel film. Featuring surprises like Corey Stroll's MODOK, who seems to have bit of a deviation from his comic book counterpart to Scott Lang being absolutely pummeled by Kang the Conqueror, fans can't contain their excitement for the film. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Runtime for Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly's Marvel Film Revealed - Check Inside!

MODOK Looks Perfect!

Looks So Different...

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is looks so different from the first two movies like the first two movies were light-hearted and this movie looks like Scott's being pushed to the edge — Monkey • D • Tejas (@_TejasKathe_) January 10, 2023

Incredible!

Man this looks like it’s going to be INCREDIBLE!!! Kang is going to be a PROBLEM #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #AntMan #Kang pic.twitter.com/eBDjRprjIG — Salty Scott (@knee4marvelvsdc) January 10, 2023

Pray For Scott...

Nahh Kang got it😭 pray for my boy Scott y’all, he don’t stand a chance 💀 #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/PTpUofH6BY — its muh-leek (@TheLothery) January 10, 2023

Epic!

Watch the Trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)