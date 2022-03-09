Henry Cavill took to Instagram to showcase the first look at him and Dua Lipa in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming film Argylle. The movie is going to be a spy thriller and will release on Apple TV+. It also stars John Cena, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L Jackson, Ariana DeBose and more.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)