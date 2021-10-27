While discussing the just-premiered Army of the Dead prequel titled Army of Thieves with Inverse, Zack Snyder revealed the title of the next instalment in the franchise. Army Of the Dead Sequel will be titled Planet of the Dead. Dieter, the character who is the central focus of Army of Thieves, might also survive the apocalypse.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Zack Snyder reveals the title of his 'Army of the Dead' sequel — 'Planet of the Dead' 🧟🪐 'There’s a chance Dieter survives' (via @inversedotcom | https://t.co/wXOWpYtYXB) pic.twitter.com/r4TE0y1ZvQ — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 27, 2021

