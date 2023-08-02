Lizzo recently saw herself be embroiled in a scandal when allegations of sexual harassment and creating a toxic workplace were levelled against her, and three of the singer's former dancers also decided to sue her. Amidst that, Beyonce recently skipped Lizzo's name as well while performing the Queen's remix of "Break my Soul" and went on to repeat Erykah Badu's name in place of her. It looks like artists are starting to distance themselves from the accused singer. Lizzo Abuse Scandal: Sophia Nahli Allison Alleges She Walked Out as Director of Singer's Documentary Owing to Mistreatment.

Check Out the Video of Beyonce:

Beyoncé has skipped Lizzo’s name during her “BREAK MY SOUL” (Queen’s Remix) following Lizzo being sued by her ex-dancers. She instead repeats Erykah Badu’s name. pic.twitter.com/dtx4zAyaNy — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 2, 2023

