In a new report by The Hollywood Reporter that spoke about the current inner workings of DC, it was reported that Walter Hamada was the executive who originally nixed the return of Henry Cavill as Superman. The news was revealed by Dwayne Johnson during the Black Adam premiere who said that the old management was the one who kept Superman from returning. It will also be Hamada's last week at DC as amidst WB's merger with Discovery, the executive leaves the company. Black Adam releases in theatres on October 20, 2022. Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Confirms Warner Bros' Old Management Was Against Bringing Henry Cavill Back as Superman (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Walter Hamada is the producer that said No to Henry’s Superman appearing in Black Adam. pic.twitter.com/G8mLMEnvQM — AJ 🏳️‍🌈 | #FlashPack (@AjepArts) October 17, 2022

