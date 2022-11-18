Blake Lively honoured her husband Ryan Reynolds at an event with the good old Canadian National Anthem. In the video the actress could be seen on stage with a mic in her hand, leading the audience as the tune of the anthem played in the background.

View Video Here:

The audience stands at attention as @BlakeLively leads them in the Canadian National Anthem to honor @VanCityReynolds pic.twitter.com/2D00yMOzps — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)