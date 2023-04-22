ARMY are you ready? Good news for those who use to think what if BTS Jungkook in their dreams. Worry not, your dream to watch him live can come true. Yes, you heard us right! If reports are to be true then BTS youngest member and global icon Jungkook might soon be heading to India. Not just the "Dreamers" singer, the K-pop idol will attend the event with reality TV star Kylie Jenner. The highly anticipated visit of Jungkook and Kylie Jenner to India is expected to be a monumental occasion for their followers. So ARMY brace yourself so any updates soon. BTS' Jungkook Donates 1 Billion Won to Children's Hospital; Korean Singer's Latest Charity Drive Will Make BTS ARMY Proud!.

Check The Tweet Here:

If #BTS' #Jungkook and #KylieJenner visit India, it will surely be a grand festival and a historic moment for their fans in the countryhttps://t.co/q0EkqKq39R — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 21, 2023

