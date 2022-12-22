Charlbi Dean had passed away on August 29 this year. Aged 32, as per latest reports, the Triangle of Sadness actress died of bacterial sepsis, which she was infected due to a bacteria called Capnocytophaga. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner’s spokesperson revealed to PEOPLE, that the actress’ death “was a complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen) due to remote blunt trauma to her torso.” Charlbi Dean Dies at 32; Model-Actress Was Known for Palme D'Or Winner Triangle of Sadness.

Charlbi Dean’s Cause Of Death

