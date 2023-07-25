Following the release of Barbenheimer, it looks like Cillian Murphy is ready to switch teams as the Oppenheimer star said he'd be interested in starring in a sequel to Barbie. When asked if he would like to play a Ken in the sequel, Murphy quickly replied saying "yeah, sure" and said "let's see a script." Looks like Greta Gerwig needs to get him on call as soon as possible. What is Barbenheimer? Check Out Internet Amalgamation of Barbie and Oppenheimer That Has Now Got Its Own Wikipedia Page!

Check Out the Tweet:

Cillian Murphy tells @cinefiloos that he’d be down to play a Ken in a #Barbie sequel: “Sure, yeah! Let’s read the script. Let’s have a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/hXy7CC395y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 24, 2023

