Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour excitement in Ahmedabad has led to a ticket scalping bust by Chandkheda police, who arrested 31-year-old Axay Patel for selling concert tickets at inflated prices. Patel was caught with six tickets for the January 25 and 26 shows at Narendra Modi Stadium, originally priced at INR 2,500 and INR 4,500 but resold for INR 12,000 and INR 15,000 each. Acting on a tip-off, senior inspector N G Solanki led the operation, deploying surveillance teams to monitor suspicious activity. Wearing a pistachio-coloured hoodie, Patel was apprehended during patrols and admitted to reselling the tickets to profit from the overwhelming demand. The British band will perform on Janaury 25 and 26 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Sachin Tendulkar Attends Day 1 of British Band’s Show With Wife Anjali Tendulkar and Daughter Sara Tendulkar at DY Patil Stadium (Watch Video).

31-Year-Old Arrested in Ahmedabad for Reselling Coldplay’s Tickets at Overpriced Rates

