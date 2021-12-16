Netflix has finally shared the first glimpse of the new special Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster. The streaming service shared a trailer for the standup comedy special featuring actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan to announce its arrival on the platform (December 21). The synopsis suggests, "Comedy icon Jim Gaffigan offers some thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands, billionaires in space and more."

Check Out The Trailer Below:

