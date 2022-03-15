Ever since Hugh Jackman confirmed that he has no plans to return to play the iconic role of Wolverine on the screen, a name that frequently comes up to take up the role next is that of Daniel Radcliffe. The actor finally reacted to the rumours at the SXSW premiere of his new film, The Lost City. He told ComicBook.com that he has no idea about it. He added that a short guy cannot play the role or choose him after Jackman, but he's like for Marvel to prove him wrong.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Daniel Radcliffe on #Wolverine fan casting "Mate, I don't know anything about it ... I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like, 'Wolverine's actually short in the comics', but... I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. Who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel" pic.twitter.com/rmwg6MfZDx — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 14, 2022

