In a recent incident, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing at the Hollywood Bowl tonight. Chris Rock then came on stage after and said, 'Was that Will Smith?'

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)