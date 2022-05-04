In a recent incident, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing at the Hollywood Bowl tonight. Chris Rock then came on stage after and said, 'Was that Will Smith?'

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Imagine paying all that money for front row tickets to see #davechappelle only to get stomped out for being dumb enough to tackle him during his set by every A list comedian and his security back stage 😂you know #chrisrock got his licks in too😂 pic.twitter.com/dAutVleXO2 — BuyTheDipBit*h (@Popeyeseye1) May 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)