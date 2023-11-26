Doug Ibold, died on November 8 after a battle with cancer. He was 83. Doug Ibold had an extensive and impactful career in editing, leaving his mark on iconic shows like Law & Order, Magnum, PI, and Miami Vice. His work spanned across different formats, from television to feature films, where he contributed to notable projects like the telefilm Imagine with John Lennon and Yoko Ono and films like Ladies and Gentlemen: The Rolling Stones, Off Limits, and The Break. Marty Krofft, Producer of HR Pufnstuf, Land of the Lost, Dies at 86.

Doug Ibold No More:

