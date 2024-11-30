Dua Lipa, currently on her Radical Optimism Tour, was recently in Bangkok, giving fans a glimpse of her adventures through a series of Instagram posts. Ahead of her highly anticipated Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai today, November 30, the international sensation shared moments from her time in Bangkok, including chugging beer, enjoying ice-water baths, savouring delicious meals and more as she explores the city. She captioned the post, “tour lifeeeeee ~ thank you Bangkok!!!!! You can have me back anytimeeeeee.” The Mumbai concert will take place at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, marking Dua Lipa’s second visit to India. Dua Lipa 2024 Concert: ‘Houdini’ Singer To Perform at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex; Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Restrictions Ahead of the Show.

Dua Lipa in Bangkok

