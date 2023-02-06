First lady Jill Biden came onstage to present the Grammys first ever Song For Social Change Special Merit Award to Iranian singer, Shervin Hajipour. His song "Baraye" became the unofficial anthem for the Mahsa Amini protests, and swept through Iran in recent months. Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Her Late Gay Uncle and Thanks the Queer Community For Their 'Love' During Her Emotional Award Acceptance Speech.

Watch Jill Biden Present Special Merit Award:

FLOTUS Jill Biden appeared at the #GRAMMYs to present the show’s first-ever Song For Social Change Special Merit Award to Iranian singer-songwriter Shervin Hajipour, whose song ‘Baraye’ has become an unofficial anthem of the Mahsa Amini protests pic.twitter.com/VWHzj2C27X — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

