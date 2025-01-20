US President-elect Donald J Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States today, January 20, thus marking his remarkable return to power for a second term. Before Trump, JD Vance took oath as the Vice President of the United States of America. Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate his "Dear Friend" and US President Donald Trump. In his post, PM Narendra Modi said, "Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States." The Indian Prime Minister also said that he looks forward to working closely together once again. "Best wishes for a successful term ahead," PM Modi said. Donald Trump Takes the Oath of Office, Becomes 47th President of the United States (Watch Video).

PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump

Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2025

