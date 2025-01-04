Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie rang the New Year 2025 with a relaxing family getaway at a picturesque beachside villa. Sharing glimpses of their vacation on Instagram, Priyanka posted a series of photos and videos from the trip. Dressed in a swimsuit and a matching hat, she posed alongside Nick, who wore a black t-shirt and shorts, while Malti played in the background. PeeCee also shared moments of jet-skiing, sea shells and '2025' etched in the sand. Inside the villa, she posted joyful pictures—laughing with her feet in Nick’s lap, playing with Malti and relaxing in the Jacuzzi. Solo shots of Malti admiring a bonfire and watching Mulan rounded out the heartwarming family album. Priyanka Chopra Shares Christmas Moments From LA Home, Keeps Daughter Malti Marie’s Face Hidden With Emoji (See Pics).

Priyanka Chopra Drops Pics From New Year Vacay With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

