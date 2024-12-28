Priyanka Chopra celebrated Christmas 2024 with her loved ones at her Los Angeles home. The actress posted several photos of the celebration, with everyone dressed in matching Christmas-themed outfits. In one group photo, baby Malti Marie’s face was covered with a heart emoji, a choice Priyanka has made consistently to protect her daughter's privacy. Other pictures captured the joyous moments shared by the family. Priyanka captioned her post, “It was so wonderful being home this Christmas. May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones.” ‘That’s Her Choice’: Fans Show Support As Priyanka Chopra Hides Daughter Malti Marie’s Face in Latest Instagram Photos.

Priyanka Chopra’s Christmas Celebration in Los Angeles

