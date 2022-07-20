With Madame Web moving up to October 6, 2023, Insidious 5 is now set to release on the movies original release date. Insidious 5 will be hitting theatres on July 7, 2023. The movie is set to be Patrick Wilson's directorial debut and will see him reprise his role of Josh Lambert. Ty Simpkins will return as well with the plot heavily centering around his character Dalton Lambert. Insidious 5: Patrick Wilson Is All Set to Make His Directorial Debut with Upcoming Horror Film, He Will Also Star in It.

Check Out The Tweet:

