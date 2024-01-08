After the viral moments of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, as well as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, here’s another picture from the Golden Globes that has set the internet ablaze. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, affectionately known as Bennifer, didn't shy away from displaying some PDA at the esteemed awards ceremony. The husband and wife duo not only showcased impeccable fashion goals but also gave relationship goals. Ben and JLo are seen sharing a kiss in pictures that are rapidly going viral on the internet. Check them out below: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Lock Lips at 2024 Golden Globes! Singer Posts Steamy Pic with Her Boyfriend on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the #GoldenGlobes. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zrulkFZnTp — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) January 8, 2024

Bennifer At The Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/TBalCwN5oM — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) January 8, 2024

