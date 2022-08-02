A new and fresh update on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal case has came up now. Heard's legal team has unveiled about Deep's suffering from Erectile Dysfunction. This has been added as another pointer on actress' allegation of sexual violence. Heard legal team mentioned, "Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard. Mr. Depp's erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr. Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he would resort to a bottle." Amber Heard Sells Her Yuva Valley Home for Over a Million Dollars After Losing Defamation Trial Against Johnny Depp.

