Gear up, DC fans! The first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, has arrived. Starring Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker and Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn, the trailer promises a unique cinematic experience under the direction of Todd Phillips. The glimpse sheds light on the core plot. It appears Joker encounters Harley Quinn for the first time within the walls of Arkham Asylum. Their connection blooms within the asylum's confines, and soon, the duo sets their sights on unleashing chaos upon Gotham City. The film releases in theatres on October 4. Joker-Folie À Deux: Makers Drop NEW Video Featuring Joaquin Phoenix Sobbing Ahead of Films Trailer Launch - WATCH.

Watch Joker 2 Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)