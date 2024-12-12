José de la Torre, the Spanish actor best known for his role as Iván in Netflix's Top Boy, has tragically passed away at the age of 37. He had publicly disclosed his battle with a severe illness in June and withdrew from the public eye to focus on his recovery. De la Torre began treatment for the unknown condition later that month. Sadly, he died on December 5. In response to his passing, Spanish actress Luisa Martín shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of the actor smiling. Nirmal Benny Dies at 37 From Heart Attack; Malayalam Actor Was Known For His Role in ‘Amen’.

José de la Torre No More

