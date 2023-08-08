Throughout last year, Marvel Studios came under huge controversy when reports of them treating their VFX artists unfairly began to came out. Reports of crunch and low pay were reported widely, and there were also claims of an overall toxic work environment while working for Marvel. Now, amidst those claims, a group of VFX artists have come together to unionise at Marvel Studios and have passed a petition as well to ensure that they can receive the same work conditions that their coworkers receive. This would be a historic first step considering VFX artists have mainly been non-union. Marvel 'Worst Client to Work For' as Per VFX Artistes, Refuse to Work With the Studios Due to Stress and Impossible Deadlines.

Check Out the Tweet:

A group of VFX artists at Marvel Studios have voted to unionize (via @vulture) pic.twitter.com/TSbN2CWRIW — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 7, 2023

