Ed Sheeran and Elton John festive track titled Merry Christmas is quite a fun song. Ed Sheeran took to Twitter to share a BTS from the shoot of the song and from what we can see, it looks like they all had a lot of fun working on the song.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

Have a peek behind the scenes of Ed and @eltonofficial's new Merry Christmas video🎄https://t.co/2t3UwJXbMY pic.twitter.com/tw8sVHgbC6 — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) December 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)