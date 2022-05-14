Recently Netflix had staged a huge walkout protesting some of the content being made available on the platform, especially that of Dave Chappelle's stand-up specials. Due to some transphobic comments present in it, many staged a protest although to no avail. In a recent memo sent to every employee in the company, Netflix mentioned that if anyone doesn't like the content they are working on, then they can quit and as they value artistic freedom.

Check Out The Source Below:

Netflix tells 'woke' workers to quit if they are offended: 'culture' memo https://t.co/4IDEa0u64B pic.twitter.com/tEFOfsPCMn — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2022

