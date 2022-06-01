Just recently the official Star Wars account put out a tweet defending Moses Ingram. Now, Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor has shared a video too denouncing people who have been bullying the actress. Taking to social media, the actor defended by saying that, "We stand with Moses," and also added that anyone bullying her, isn't a Star Wars fan. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Actor Ewan McGregor Says It Is a Standalone Limited Series for Now.

Check Out The Video Below:

Ewan McGregor speaks out against the racist comments sent to Moses Ingram. “As the leading actor and executive producer of the series, we stand with Moses, we love Moses and if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind.” pic.twitter.com/uRfZxoKmtb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 1, 2022

