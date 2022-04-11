The makers have finally dropped the trailer of Paws of Fury - The Legend of Hank and it's awesomesauce. Starring Michael Cera, Samuel Jackson and others, the story of the animated movie revolves around a hound Hank (Cera) who finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain. The film will arrive in theaters on July 15.

Watch Video:

