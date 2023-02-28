Another live-action film of Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy will soon release and the trailer is now out! The film tells the story of a boy named Peter Pan who refuses to grow up. He meets Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind. Alongside her brothers she then travels to Neverland with Peter and Tinker Bell, and they run into Jude Law's Captain Hook. Their adventure unfolds many dangerous yet exciting incidents that change Wendy's life.

Watch Peter Pan & Wendy Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)