The Jonas family is all set to celebrate Christmas 2024, and the latest photos from their Los Angeles home are pure festive goals! Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share heartwarming snapshots with her family, including husband Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter, Malti Marie. What truly stands out is Priyanka’s vibrant outfit and the festive décor, perfectly capturing the holiday spirit. Dressed in a stunning red ensemble with a Christmas-themed headband, Priyanka looked radiant, while Nick complemented her effortlessly in a black suit paired with a white t-shirt. The final photo adds a touch of playful charm, with Nick donning the same Christmas headband and flashing a candid smile for the camera. The other photos spotlight baby Malti Marie enjoying her playtime and savouring pancakes, making the moment even sweeter. Red Sea Film Festival 2024: Priyanka Chopra Honoured for Her Contribution to Cinema, Thanks Husband Nick Jonas and Late Father in Touching Speech (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra’s New Photos With Her Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

