Rege-Jean Page might have exited Brigerton, but the discussions about the same still remain an important part of any interview he gives. Talking to GQ, however, the actor revealed that he has finally exited the show's official WhatsApp group. He said, "I’m no longer in it. I respectfully exited. I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out.”

Check Out He Said Further In The Tweet By A Fan Below:

"Regé-Jean Page: "The universe has expanded. So I’m no longer in the Bridgerton WhatsApp group."" this is so fucking funny — lesbian yellow sour fruit (@starswheeled) September 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)