With the film set to release in March, David F Sandberg has announced that the new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be out before the month. Taking to his Instagram, Sandberg shared this news on a story that saw him editing the trailer. Starring Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, Grace Fulton, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and more, the film releases in theatres on March 17, 2023. Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Zachary Levi is Faster, Stronger and Cooler in This New Poster For His DC Film; To Release on March 17 (View Pic).

Check Out the Instagram Story:

David F Sandberg's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

