Alan Ruck, known for his role in Succession, found himself involved in a four-vehicle collision in Hollywood on Tuesday, resulting in his truck crashing into a local pizzeria, Raffallo's Pizza. The incident occurred around 9 pm at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. While the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the crash, they did not specify Ruck's involvement. Fortunately, there were no major injuries reported, except for a 40-year-old woman who complained of arm pain. The Burial: Alan Ruck Joins the Cast of Amazon Studios’ Film Alongside Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones.

Watch Video of Car Crash Here:

#Succession star Alan Ruck reportedly crashed his truck into an L.A. pizza shop pic.twitter.com/dZ8XI70Lsz — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 2, 2023

