20th Century Studios dropped a new trailer for The First Omen on March 11. The film is a prequel to the classic horror movie The Omen. After a trailer for the movie arrived at the start of 2024, a new, more terrifying trailer has been revealed by the makers. The fresh trailer features more chilling and demonic scenes, guaranteeing you chills. "When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate." an official synopsis reads. The film, starring Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, and Ralph Ineson, is directed by Arkasha Stevenson. The First Omen will be released in the theatres on April 5, 2024. The First Omen Trailer Out: Prequel of 1976 Horror Classic Unleashes Antichrist in Rome, Promises Terrifying Thrills (Watch Video).

Watch The First Omen Trailer Here:

