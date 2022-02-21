Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming movie of Marvel franchise. For now, the flick is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 8, 2022. Suddenly, on February 21, two pictures in a cartoon format was unveiled. The first look of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor was revealed with toys. Have a look! Thor - Love and Thunder: Christian Bale's Look as Gorr the God Butcher Gets Leaked From Sets (View Pics).

