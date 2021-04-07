The trailer of Angelina Jolie's Those Who Wish Me Dead is here. When the wild forest fires are not ravaging her psyche, past and present, there are two assassins out to get her. Why? Because she is shielding a kid they want to silence. The film is directed by Taylor Sheridan. The film is set for release in cinemas in India in May 2021.

Check out the trailer of Those Who Wish Me Dead

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)