Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has come out in support of gymnasts Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka. The actor has shared a video on his social media and urged the two girls to 'speak up'. This comes right after Simone Biles, withdrew herself from the Tokyo games, prioritising her mental health. The same was with Naomi Osaka, who had withdrawn from French Open this year.

I recommend … speaking up. Speaking your truth and asking for help. @naomiosaka and #simonebiles you are both incredible athletes. 2 of the best in your field. But first … you are people who feel. You are an inspiration not just for your generation but mine too. pic.twitter.com/zeVdlY9I8Q — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 29, 2021

