Tommy Lee faces legal action following allegations of sexual assault during a 2003 helicopter trip, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. The Motley Crue drummer, aged 61, stands accused by an unidentified woman. The purported incident took place on a helicopter journey from San Diego to Van Nuys, California. The woman claims she was misled into taking the trip under false pretenses by Tommy Lee's personal helicopter pilot, David Martz. Vin Diesel's Ex Assistant Accuses Him of Sexual Battery on Fast Five Set.

Tommy Lee Accused For Sexual Assault:

A woman who has chosen to remain anonymous has filed a lawsuit accusing Tommy Lee of sexually assaulting her on a helicopter in 2003.https://t.co/lO9rZWwAPc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 21, 2023

